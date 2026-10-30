TN govt sanctions Rs 7.84 crore for five private-operated registration hubs amid Anbumani’s opposition

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 7.84 crore for setting up five Model Registration Hubs, moving ahead with its plan to bring private operators into property registration services despite opposition from PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who has warned that the move could burden the public with additional charges and eventually pave the way for privatisation of the department.
A Government Order issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department on Wednesday formalises the first phase of the initiative, with five pilot hubs to be established in Chennai North, Chennai Central, Chennai South, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore North registration districts. The government proposes to expand the network by another 20 centres, subject to the success of the pilot phase.
The order follows the department’s move to invite tenders for a private Managed Service Provider (MSP) to design, establish, operate and maintain the hubs under a five-year contract. The proposed model shifts the arrangement from capital expenditure-based infrastructure to an operating expenditure-based framework.
Anbumani had opposed the proposal, arguing that the additional service charges would impose an avoidable burden on citizens when the State already has an extensive network of registration offices. He also questioned the need to outsource services that, he maintained, could be improved by upgrading existing government facilities.
Under the proposed fee structure, citizens will pay Rs 2,000 for standard services, Rs 5,000 each for tatkal standard and premium services, and Rs 10,000 for tatkal premium services per document or marriage registration, apart from the applicable stamp duty and registration fees.
The hubs will provide a single-window facility, enabling citizens to access registration services irrespective of the territorial jurisdiction of the property or the parties concerned. The centres will have built-up areas ranging from 3,000 to 8,000 sq ft, depending on their category, and will be equipped with biometric verification systems, self-service kiosks, CCTV surveillance and digital infrastructure.
The government has maintained that statutory registration functions will remain with District Registrars and Sub-Registrars, while the private operator will handle infrastructure, facilitation and document-processing services.
The five pilot hubs are to be commissioned within 180 days of the letter of award.