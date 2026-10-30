TN govt sanctions Rs 7.84 crore for five private-operated registration hubs amid Anbumani’s opposition

A Government Order issued by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department on Wednesday formalises the first phase of the initiative, with five pilot hubs to be established in Chennai North, Chennai Central, Chennai South, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore North registration districts. The government proposes to expand the network by another 20 centres, subject to the success of the pilot phase.

The order follows the department’s move to invite tenders for a private Managed Service Provider (MSP) to design, establish, operate and maintain the hubs under a five-year contract. The proposed model shifts the arrangement from capital expenditure-based infrastructure to an operating expenditure-based framework.

Anbumani had opposed the proposal, arguing that the additional service charges would impose an avoidable burden on citizens when the State already has an extensive network of registration offices. He also questioned the need to outsource services that, he maintained, could be improved by upgrading existing government facilities.