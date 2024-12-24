TN govt sanctions Rs 6.23 crore for govt school students’ UG education in premier institutions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government issued orders sanctioning Rs 6.23 crore to bear the entire cost of undergraduate education in premier higher education institutions incurred by students who studied from Class 6 to Class 12 in government schools. This includes the travel cost.

This was earlier announced by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on the floor of the Assembly in June.

The order said that the government carefully examined the proposal of the member secretary of Tamil Nadu Model Schools and sanctioned a sum of Rs 6.23 crore to bear the entire cost of undergraduate education for the government school students, including travel cost (first-time travel from their native place to the university of admission).

It added that following the initiative announced by the School Education Minister, students from government schools in Tamil have joined various premier higher educational institutions, including IIT, NIT, IIIT, and other top institutions funded by the Centre. In addition to them, two students got a Taiwan government scholarship that entailed full funding of their educational expenses.

According to the order, a total of 425 government school students have gotten admission to premier institutions between 2022 and 2024.