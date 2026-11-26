The sanction, issued through a GO, provides for setting up 500 dairy units, each comprising five milch cows or buffaloes, at a project cost of Rs 4 lakh. Of this, the government will provide Rs 1 lakh as a front-end subsidy, while the remaining Rs 3 lakh will be facilitated through institutional credit at concessional interest rates. The total project investment is estimated at Rs 20 crore.

The scheme, announced in the 2026-27 Agriculture Budget, will be implemented through 27 District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Unions, excluding Kanniyakumari and the Nilgiris.

Eligible applicants must be aged between 21 and 60 and be direct or associate members of a milk cooperative society. They should own at least one milch animal, regularly supply milk to the society, have adequate cattle-housing facilities and own or possess at least one acre of land, either directly or through a lease.