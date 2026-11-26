CHENNAI: Seeking to expand milk production and strengthen Aavin’s cooperative procurement network, the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore to establish 500 medium-scale dairy farms across the State, extending a 25 per cent capital subsidy to eligible milk producers.
The sanction, issued through a GO, provides for setting up 500 dairy units, each comprising five milch cows or buffaloes, at a project cost of Rs 4 lakh. Of this, the government will provide Rs 1 lakh as a front-end subsidy, while the remaining Rs 3 lakh will be facilitated through institutional credit at concessional interest rates. The total project investment is estimated at Rs 20 crore.
The scheme, announced in the 2026-27 Agriculture Budget, will be implemented through 27 District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Unions, excluding Kanniyakumari and the Nilgiris.
Eligible applicants must be aged between 21 and 60 and be direct or associate members of a milk cooperative society. They should own at least one milch animal, regularly supply milk to the society, have adequate cattle-housing facilities and own or possess at least one acre of land, either directly or through a lease.
The government has stipulated that women milk producers should preferably constitute 30 per cent of the beneficiaries. Priority will also be accorded to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe applicants, with 18 per cent and one per cent, respectively, envisaged under the selection criteria.
Applications will be received through a dedicated online portal and scrutinised by selection committees before being forwarded to banks for loan approval. The newly purchased animals will be covered by livestock insurance for three years. Beneficiaries will also receive veterinary services, fodder support and livestock management training.
Based on an indicative yield of seven litres per animal daily, the 2,500 additional animals are expected to generate 17,500 litres of milk a day, or approximately 53.37 lakh litres annually, potentially augmenting Aavin’s procurement network.