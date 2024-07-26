TN govt sanctions Rs 360 crore to expand Tamil Pudhalvan scheme

CHENNAI: The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has sanctioned Rs 360 crore to expand the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme in the current academic year to benefit 3.28 lakh students.



Under the scheme, boys studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools will get a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month.

In September 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin had launched Pudhumei Penn scheme for girl students from classes 5 to 12 in government schools. Taking note of the scheme’s impact, the government introduced the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to aid boys as well.

Through this, the government aims to encourage boys to complete their school education instead of dropping out midway. It is also expected to help them pursue higher education as well.

"Tamil Pudhalvan scheme will meet the higher education needs of the students and help increase the Gross Enrollment Rate (GER) of Tamil Nadu," the circular from the department said.

Pudhumei Penn scheme is widely considered to be a success, and the government subsequently extended it to aided schools in the State. The initiative, which has a budget allocation of Rs 698 crore, currently benefits about six lakh girl students in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to DT Next, the parent of a government school student in Chennai noted that Rs 1,000 given by the government was a good amount for low-income families.

“My daughter, who had been doing odd jobs to help me make ends meet, is now focused on her education. I am saving this amount to use it when she joins college."