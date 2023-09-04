TN govt sanctions fund for higher education faculties

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday issued a Government Order (GO) to enhance the remuneration for full time temporary faculty on contract basis in Government Polytechnic colleges and Government Engineering colleges, Guest Lecturers in Government Arts and Science colleges and Government college of education.

The order issued by A Karthick, principal secretary, Higher Education department read, "Orders have been issued to fill up 1531 vacant Teaching Posts in the Government Engineering Colleges (220 posts) and Government Polytechnic Colleges (1311 posts) by the respective Principals by appointing full time temporary lecturers on contract basis under consolidated remuneration of Rs.15,000/- per month, instead of appointing part-time lecturers on hourly basis, until all vacant sanctioned posts are completely filled up by the Teachers Recruitment Board and a sum of Rs.25.26 crore have been sanctioned towards remuneration for the faculty to be appointed."

Orders have been issued revising the payment of Guest Lecturers working under the control of Directorate of Collegiate Education from Rs.15,000/- per month to Rs 20,000/ - per month from 01.01.2020 onwards, the order read.

The Director of Technical Education has sent a proposal for revision of consolidated pay to the Temporary Assistant Professors/Lecturers in all the Government Engineering and Government Polytechnic Colleges. The Director of Technical Education and the Director of Collegiate Education is authorised to draw and disburse the amount in respect of Government Engineering Colleges, Government Polytechnic Colleges and Government Arts - Science Colleges. Necessary additional funds to the tune of Rs 40. 55 crore is sanctioned. Pending provision of such funds, the Director of Collegiate Education is authorized to draw and disburse the amount sanctioned, the order copy added.