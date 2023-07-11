TN govt sanctions ₹6,033 cr under CRIDP for highways works

CHENNAI: The State government has given administrative sanction for Rs 6,033 crore to undertake various works on the State Highways Department under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) in 2023-24.

According to the GO dated July 5, the announcements made by State Highways and Maritime Ports Minister EV Velu in the State Assembly, including taking up 200 km of four-laning and 600 km of two-laning works under the Chief Minister Road Development Programme, road safety works at Rs 150 crore, roller crash barrier at Rs 100 crore along hairpin bends in hilly roads and dangerous bends.

As part of the CRIDP, the widening and improvement of the road leading to the newly constructed arena for Jallikattu in Alanganallur would be taken up at Rs 21.70 crore while a bypass road to Tiruchengode town would be constructed at Rs 151 crore. A bypass to Namakkal town would be constructed at a cost of Rs 194 crore.

Four laning of 163 stretch would be taken up at a cost of Rs 1468 crore and two laning of 545 km stretch at Rs 800 crore. A total of 201 causeways would be replaced by high-level bridges at Rs 313 crore to ensure free movement of traffic during the monsoon period.