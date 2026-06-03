TN govt rolls out STAR 3.0 digital registration platform

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has appointed two senior officials to monitor document registration activities in all 575 Sub-Registrar Offices across the State as it rolls out the STAR 3.0 digital registration platform.
The move places the responsibility of overseeing registrations, resolving operational issues and coordinating implementation of the new system on just two nodal officers, who have been tasked with monitoring the functioning of the platform across Tamil Nadu.
IG of Registration Arun Sundar Thayalan has appointed P Kannan, Assistant Inspector General of Registration (Vigilance), and E Bhavani, District Registrar (Guideline), as nodal officers with immediate effect. The appointments are aimed at ensuring effective coordination and timely execution of activities related to STAR 3.0.
STAR 3.0 has been introduced following the completion of the STAR 2.0 contract period and is intended to improve service delivery and digital processes in the Registration Department. The platform enables online registration of several property-related transactions, including housing layouts and sales of newly constructed apartment units, reducing the need for applicants to visit Sub-Registrar Offices.
According to the order, the two officers will coordinate with stakeholders, monitor project activities, facilitate implementation, address operational issues and submit periodic progress reports to the competent authority.
"The above officers shall coordinate with all concerned stakeholders, monitor project activities, facilitate implementation, resolve operational issues and submit periodical progress reports," the order said.