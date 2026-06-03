TN govt rolls out STAR 3.0 digital registration platform

The move places the responsibility of overseeing registrations, resolving operational issues and coordinating implementation of the new system on just two nodal officers, who have been tasked with monitoring the functioning of the platform across Tamil Nadu.

IG of Registration Arun Sundar Thayalan has appointed P Kannan, Assistant Inspector General of Registration (Vigilance), and E Bhavani, District Registrar (Guideline), as nodal officers with immediate effect. The appointments are aimed at ensuring effective coordination and timely execution of activities related to STAR 3.0.