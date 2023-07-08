TN Govt revises registration fee after 20 years

CHENNAI: After 20 years, the Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration department on Saturday revised the fees for the services such as document registration, Preservation of the document to be registered, provision of copies of documents from electronic devices with effect from July 10.

"Fees for services provided in the registration department have not been changed for over 20 years. Therefore, the state government has decided to revise the fee structure for the services such as document registration, preservation of the document to be registered, provision of copies of documents from electronic devices. Based on the Section 78 of the Registration Act, 1908, the rates of registration fee and stamp duty for certain documentary registrations has been revised," said a release from state government.

"For example, the registration fee for receipt of documents is increased from Rs 20 to Rs 200. Maximum registration fee for settlement, partition and release documents between family members is increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000. Maximum stamp duty is increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000. Registration fee for private land is increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. This includes revising the registration fee from Rs 10,000 to a percentage of the market value of the property for public authority documents for non-family members. This will come into effect from July 10," it added.