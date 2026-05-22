TN govt reshuffles six IPS officers

Meanwhile, V Shyamala Devi, SP of Thirupathur District, has been moved to Chennai as SP-II, Crime against Women and Children. S Ashok Kumar, currently the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore City, will take over as the SP, Tenkasi District.

The administration has also promoted two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to the rank of Superintendent of Police. Akshay Anil Wakhare, ASP of Hosur Sub-Division, Krishnagiri District, has been promoted and posted as SP, Thirupathur District, succeeding V Shyamala Devi.

V Lalith Kumar, ASP of Nagercoil Sub-Division, Kanniyakumari District, has been promoted and posted as SP, Perambalur District, replacing K Prabakar.