TN govt renamed 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme to avoid confusion: Minister Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu government officially renamed the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme as 'Skill Development' to eliminate widespread public confusion, state Minister R Nirmal Kumar said on Sunday.
The recent move to change the name drew criticism from the opposition.
Addressing a joint press conference here following the inauguration of the Thiruparankundram MLA constituency office, the Minister dismissed opposition allegations of stealing credit for the scheme.
"The original name, 'Naan Mudhalvan' (meaning 'I am the Chief Minister'), misled the public into believing it was a hereditary political campaign to prepare a family heir for leadership," Kumar said adding that the scheme continues without major in changes under its new functional title.
The press meet, also addressed by CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan and Congress MP Manickam Tagore, witnessed a unified demand for the complete scrapping of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
The leaders termed the exam a "massive blunder," pointing to the irony of subjecting students to humiliating physical frisking while failing to prevent question paper leaks. They held the Prime Minister responsible for a recent student suicide caused by extreme exam pressure.
Venkatesan also launched a sharp attack against the Union Home Ministry’s circular mandating the singing of 'Vande Mataram' at official functions.
He argued that forcing citizens, including religious minorities and atheists, to sing a song that personifies the nation as a specific religious deity violates individual religious freedom and the Indian Constitution.
However, he defended the state assembly playing the National Anthem twice, clarifying it violates no traditions.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore reaffirmed the state Congress's uncompromising stand on the Cauvery water dispute, asserting that Karnataka will "not be allowed to lay even a single brick" for the Mekedatu dam project.
The leaders announced a joint review meeting next week with the District Collector and administrative officials to resolve Madurai's long-neglected infrastructure deficits, prioritising a city-wide underground sewage network.