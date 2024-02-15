TN Govt releases Rs 16.85 crore for providing relief aid to farmers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 16.85 crore under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for providing relief assistance to farmers in four delta districts.



According to the Government Order issued by V Rajaraman, secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, "Accepting the proposal of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner, the government has decided to sanction a sum of Rs 16,85,40,032 under SDRF for providing relief assistance to 22,533 affected farmers for 33 per cent and above yield loss in an extent of 12,483.6545 hectares in four districts (Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur) due to insufficient rainfall during Southwest monsoon 2023 and insufficient release of water from Mettur Dam, during Kuruvai season."

The proposal was placed before the State Executive Committee meeting conducted by the chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on February 3, 2024 and the committee discussed and approved the proposal. Subsequently, each farmer will get Rs 13,500 as relief assistance per hectare for irrigated crops.