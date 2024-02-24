TN govt releases relief aid of Rs 200 cr to 2.60L farmers in southern dists

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday informed that Rs 201.67 crore has been released to provide relief aid to 2.60 lakh farmers affected by unprecedented torrential rainfall in southern districts.

According to the release, to provide flood relief to the 1,64,866 hectares of agricultural crops in eight districts namely Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Madurai, Rs 160.42 crore has been allocated to 1,98,174 farmers.

Likewise, to the 38,840 hectares of horticulture crops, Rs 41.24 crore has been allocated to provide relief aid to 62,735 farmers in the eight southern districts.

"A Government Order has been issued by the Revenue Administration and Disaster Management department. Immediate action has been taken to directly credit the relief aid to the bank accounts of the farmers," the release added.



It may be recalled that on December 21, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the rain-hit areas in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts and provided relief assistance to the families of the severe flood-hit areas and announced various relief packages.