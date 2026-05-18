TN govt releases new books for Classes 1 to 3

CHENNAI: Newly appointed Minister for School Education A Rajmohan released the newly designed textbooks prepared under the revised curriculum framework for students of Classes 1, 2, and 3.
Speaking to mediapersons, Rajmohan assured that a two-language policy is paramount for Tamil Nadu and TVK alike. Commenting on whether the PM-SHRI scheme will be implemented in TN schools, he claimed that the topic is under discussion and the government will assess the pros and cons before deciding.
After taking charge, Rajmohan chaired his first high-level review meeting here on Monday regarding various initiatives and preparedness measures of the Directorate of School Education for the upcoming academic year 2026-27.
The newly introduced textbooks, which the department began working on during the DMK regime, have been developed to enable students to understand lessons easily, learn effectively, and develop independent thinking and unique capabilities. The books are specifically designed to help students achieve the expected learning outcomes outlined in the revised curriculum framework.
According to the officials, the textbooks strongly promote a child-centric learning approach. They include stories, songs, interactive learning activities, and experiential methods that children enjoy, thereby improving students' learning abilities and classroom engagement.
The textbooks also integrate important developmental aspects such as: motor skills development, social and emotional learning, moral values and life skills education.
The minister announced that all government schools, government-aided schools, and private schools across the state will reopen on June 1 for Classes 4 to 12 and on June 4 for Classes 1 to 3. Students will be given a free kit, including textbooks and a uniform, on the reopening day.
With schools set to reopen after the summer break, the Minister issued a detailed list of mandatory preparatory instructions to all schools across the state.
The government directed schools to immediately issue Transfer Certificates (TCs) through the EMIS system for students completing Classes 5, 8 and 10. School heads have been instructed to ensure seamless admission transitions for students to prevent drop out.