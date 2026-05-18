TN govt releases new books for Classes 1 to 3

Speaking to mediapersons, Rajmohan assured that a two-language policy is paramount for Tamil Nadu and TVK alike. Commenting on whether the PM-SHRI scheme will be implemented in TN schools, he claimed that the topic is under discussion and the government will assess the pros and cons before deciding.



After taking charge, Rajmohan chaired his first high-level review meeting here on Monday regarding various initiatives and preparedness measures of the Directorate of School Education for the upcoming academic year 2026-27.



The newly introduced textbooks, which the department began working on during the DMK regime, have been developed to enable students to understand lessons easily, learn effectively, and develop independent thinking and unique capabilities. The books are specifically designed to help students achieve the expected learning outcomes outlined in the revised curriculum framework.



According to the officials, the textbooks strongly promote a child-centric learning approach. They include stories, songs, interactive learning activities, and experiential methods that children enjoy, thereby improving students' learning abilities and classroom engagement.