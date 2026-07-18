TN Govt rejects Nithyananda's Kailasa claim

The denial came after Nithyananda posted on X that Kailasa representatives had met ministers D Lokesh Tamilselvan, Srinath and Vanni Arasu, describing the interaction as a diplomatic engagement. He also shared photographs of the meeting and claimed his books, United States of Kailasa and History of Kailasa, were presented to the ministers.

However, Secretariat sources said no such diplomatic meeting took place.

"Ministers meet many people every day who come to submit petitions. The visitors appear to have handed over books and taken photographs. There was no official discussion or diplomatic engagement," the sources said.

Nithyananda's post claimed the books highlight the need to revive and protect Sanatana Dharma. The social media post has since triggered political discussion.