TN govt reconstitutes Curriculum Design Committee, ISRO ex-chief Mayilsamy Annadurai to head

The committee has been mandated to develop the State curriculum and syllabus. The government has also authorised the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to constitute sub-committees for syllabus development, textbook preparation and other academic activities.

In November 2025, the then DMK government had constituted a High-Level Curriculum Expert Committee, headed by then School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and a Curriculum Design Committee chaired by Sultan Ahmed Ismail.

Before its reconstitution, the curriculum committee had completed and released the Term I textbooks for Classes 1, 2 and 3, which are being used in schools during the current academic year.