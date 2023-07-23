TN govt promotes 110 Tahsildars as Deputy Collectors

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that 110 Tahsildars are promoted as Deputy Collectors in the state.

"The Supreme Court has given a judgment to follow reservation for Backward and Most Backward Classes (BC and MBCs) for the promotion scale in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

As per the apex court's order, Government Orders have been issued making appropriate amendments in seniority in the promotion scale of Deputy Collectors from the period of 2004 to 2019.

According to these GOs, 110 Tahsildars across the state are promoted as Deputy Collectors," said a release from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Further, the government said that the orders for the promotion lists of Deputy Collectors till 2022 would be issued soon.