TN govt prohibits use of horns, firecrackers during night hours

CHENNAI: The state government has issued several restrictions during night hours to control noise pollution.

The government has ordered that horns should not be used in residential areas and silent zones during night hours, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Bursting of crackers at night hours is also prohibited in residential areas and silent zones.

It is reported that high sound-emitting devices are also banned in these areas during night hours.

To monitor these regulations, officials have been appointed, including District Collectors, Superintendent of Police and City Police Commissioner.