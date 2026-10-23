TN govt plans multi-level car parking, commercial complex in Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning an integrated development project comprising a commercial complex and multi-level car parking facility in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district to address traffic congestion in the hill station.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) has taken up the project, which is proposed on 7.59 acres of land owned by the Government Rapid Transport Corporation in Kodaikanal.
As part of the project, a multi-level car parking facility is planned on one acre, while a commercial complex and its required parking facilities are proposed on 1.90 acres and 2.62 acres, respectively.
A tender has been invited to select a consultant to prepare a feasibility report and provide advice for the project.
The consultant's scope of work includes collecting information on land, buildings and infrastructure. The consultant will also collect details of nearby government land, study traffic congestion within a 3 km radius and assess parking requirements.