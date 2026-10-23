TN govt plans multi-level car parking, commercial complex in Kodaikanal

According to a Maalaimalar report, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) has taken up the project, which is proposed on 7.59 acres of land owned by the Government Rapid Transport Corporation in Kodaikanal.

What are the plans for the 7.59 acre site?

As part of the project, a multi-level car parking facility is planned on one acre, while a commercial complex and its required parking facilities are proposed on 1.90 acres and 2.62 acres, respectively.

A tender has been invited to select a consultant to prepare a feasibility report and provide advice for the project.