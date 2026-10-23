Tamil Nadu

TN govt plans multi-level car parking, commercial complex in Kodaikanal

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) has taken up the project, which is proposed on 7.59 acres of land owned by the Government Rapid Transport Corporation in Kodaikanal
Multi-level car parking, commercial complex in Kodaikanal
Multi-level car parking, commercial complex in KodaikanalMaalaimalar
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning an integrated development project comprising a commercial complex and multi-level car parking facility in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district to address traffic congestion in the hill station.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) has taken up the project, which is proposed on 7.59 acres of land owned by the Government Rapid Transport Corporation in Kodaikanal.

What are the plans for the 7.59 acre site?

As part of the project, a multi-level car parking facility is planned on one acre, while a commercial complex and its required parking facilities are proposed on 1.90 acres and 2.62 acres, respectively.

A tender has been invited to select a consultant to prepare a feasibility report and provide advice for the project.

What will the consultant study?

The consultant's scope of work includes collecting information on land, buildings and infrastructure. The consultant will also collect details of nearby government land, study traffic congestion within a 3 km radius and assess parking requirements.

Kodaikanal
Multi-level car parking
commercial complex
TVK govt
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