TN govt places senior IAS officer Umanath under compulsory wait, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish takes over civil supplies

CHENNAI: In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday moved P Umanath, out of the post of Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and placed him under compulsory wait, while appointing senior IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish as his successor.
A Government Order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar said the services of Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, who was serving as Commissioner of Labour, have been placed at the disposal of the TNCSC for appointment as its Managing Director, replacing Umanath.
Though the order does not mention a fresh assignment for Umanath, sources said he has been placed under compulsory wait pending further posting.
The reshuffle also saw H Krishnanunni, Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), transferred as Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, replacing S P Amrith. In turn, Amrith has been posted as Managing Director of TNMSC.
The government said the deputation terms of Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and SP Amrith, both serving on foreign service, would continue to be governed by the existing government orders.