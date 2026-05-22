TN govt orders another round of shuffle among police officers

CHENNAI: The Home Department of the Tamil Nadu government has ordered a series of promotions, transfers and postings of police officers with immediate effect.
According to a note issued by the Home Department from the Secretariat, P.K. Senthil Kumari, Inspector General of Police, who was on compulsory wait, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Chennai, in an existing vacancy.
Dongare Pravin Umesh, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Western Range, Chennai, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Tiruchirappalli District, replacing S. Selvanagarathinam.
V. Shyamala Devi, Superintendent of Police, Thirupathur District, has been posted as Superintendent of Police-II, Crime Against Women and Children, Chennai, in an existing vacancy.
Meanwhile, V Shyamala Devi, SP of Thirupathur District, has been moved to Chennai as SP-II, Crime against Women and Children. S Ashok Kumar, currently the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore City, will take over as the SP, Tenkasi District.
The administration has also promoted two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to the rank of Superintendent of Police. Akshay Anil Wakhare, ASP of Hosur Sub-Division, Krishnagiri District, has been promoted and posted as SP, Thirupathur District, succeeding V Shyamala Devi.
V Lalith Kumar, ASP of Nagercoil Sub-Division, Kanniyakumari District, has been promoted and posted as SP, Perambalur District, replacing K Prabakar.
S. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore City, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi District, in an existing vacancy.
Akshay Anil Wakhare, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hosur Sub-Division, Krishnagiri District, has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police and posted as Superintendent of Police, Thirupathur District, in place of V. Shyamala Devi.
V. Lalith Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nagercoil Sub-Division, Kanniyakumari District, has also been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police and posted as Superintendent of Police, Perambalur District, replacing Dr. K. Prabakar.