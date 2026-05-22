TN govt orders another round of shuffle among police officers

According to a note issued by the Home Department from the Secretariat, P.K. Senthil Kumari, Inspector General of Police, who was on compulsory wait, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Chennai, in an existing vacancy.

Dongare Pravin Umesh, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Western Range, Chennai, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Tiruchirappalli District, replacing S. Selvanagarathinam.

V. Shyamala Devi, Superintendent of Police, Thirupathur District, has been posted as Superintendent of Police-II, Crime Against Women and Children, Chennai, in an existing vacancy.