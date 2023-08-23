TN govt offers entertainment tax exemption for Kakkan biopic

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday offered entertainment tax exemption for the biopic of Congress veteran Kakkan.

State municipal administration and water supply principal secretary D Karthikeyan on Wednesday issued an order for the tax exemption for the movie produced by Joseph Baby of Shankar Movies International.

Citing the request received from Joseph Baby, producer of the film titled 'Kakkan' that captures the life story of Kakkan, a great freedom fighter who had served as former MP and former minister of the state of Tamil Nadu and lived a simple life throughout his life, the government order said, "The said film may be granted exemption from entertainment tax liability. The government, after careful examination of the representation, has decided to accept the same."

"Under sub section (2) of the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act 2017 (Tamil Nadu Act 20 of 2017), the governor of Tamil Nadu hereby grants exemption to the Tamil film titled 'Kakkan' front he liability to the entertainment tax payable, under the said Act, " read the August 23 dated order of the MAWS secretary circulated to the media by the state Congress headquarters.