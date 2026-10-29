TN govt multiplies vehicle repair expenses

A government order dated October 7, issued by the Home (Transport-IV) department, raised the ceiling for lower-end LMVs like Mahindra Bolero and Tata Spacio by per cent and higher-end cars like Toyota Innova and Honda City by 200 per cent. The ceiling for heavy vehicles, including those manufactured by Leyland, Mercedes-Benz, Swaraj Mazda and Eicher, has been doubled.



A committee constituted under a GO dated November 15, 2024, made the recommendations for revision to rationalise policies on departmental vehicles. The committee, which met on June 25, 2025, recommended raising the limits, citing the increase in vehicle prices, spare parts costs and servicing charges over the preceding two decades. The Director of the Motor Vehicle Maintenance Department had also sought a revision in a letter dated August 18, 2025.



Under Rule 15 (2) of the Tamil Nadu Departmental Vehicles Control Rules, 1976, the officer in charge of a government vehicle is authorised to incur expenditure on repairs and spare parts replacement within limits prescribed by the government.