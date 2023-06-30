TN govt moves MHC against two-wheeler taxis

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government moves the Madras High Court seeking a ban on two-wheeler commercial taxis, saying commercial use of two-wheelers is an offense under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The case was heard by a division bench comprising Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P Dhanabal.

The Tamil Nadu government submitted a copy of the Supreme Court's order which banned the bike taxis in Delhi.

Further, the Tamil Nadu government also informed that the ban imposed on the order issued by the state police department should be removed.

Recording this, the Justice ordered the Tamil Nadu government to file an affidavit and adjourned the case for four weeks.

The Chennai Metropolitan Police has suggested the removal of two wheeler taxi app Rapido from the Google and Apple play stores, It was also upheld by the Madras High Court (MHC).

Challenging this, the Rapido moved the MHC in 2019, a two judge bench imposed an interim stay on the police police department recommending the removal of the Rapido app from the play stores.

The bench also directed the government to devise regulations regarding two wheeler taxis, until then the Rapido service has been allowed to continue.