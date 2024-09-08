TN govt may exempt houses belonging to EWS, LIG from lock & seal

CHENNAI: In a bid to save the families belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories, who are already in crisis, from going homeless, the State Housing and Urban Development Department is mooting to give exemption to their smaller houses from locking and sealing.

As per the present town planning rules, the department would lock and seal buildings constructed without plan approvals or with deviations. "A meeting was held a few days ago at the secretariat to discuss the proposal to spare residential buildings of up to 100 sqm," an informed source said.

However, the source clarified that though the proposal is implemented after the government's nod, the exemption will not be given to the buildings located on encroached lands and water bodies.

"There are several old residential buildings across the State that were constructed without planning permission. The proposal will help the poorer sections of the society. However, it is in the initial stages. Rules and procedure for giving the exemption will be established once the proposal gets into shape," the source added.

It may be noted that the State government amended the Town and Country Planning Act to bring Section 113-C, in 2017, to grant amnesty to buildings constructed before 2007 contravening the building norms. However, the scheme remains a non-starter due to a case in the court. As per the regularisation scheme, building owners would be allowed to rectify violations to avoid lock-and-seal action by the government. However, the residents ought to pay regularisation charges based on the size, guideline value and location of the buildings.

Under the new proposal, the department may waive the regularisation charges for the small residential buildings of EWS and LIG sections.

Recently, the state government launched a scheme exempting smaller houses from getting completion permissions. As per the new system, building permissions can be availed for buildings coming up on a plot size up to 2,500 sqft and built-area up to 3,500 sqft for the construction of residential structures having ground or ground plus one floor but within a height of seven metres. Building owners can avail the building permission using a self-certification facility online.

"EWS people might have spent their life savings on houses. Their houses should be regularised and rectified for deviations if possible. Moreover, the government will transparently frame rules. Open discussion with all the stakeholders including EWS and LIG sections should be conducted so that the rules become doable," said Vanessa Peter, Information and Resource Centre for Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC)

She also urged the government to ensure the ownership of lands to the EWS. "If the access to land is given to the EWS sections, they will take care of their housing," she opined.