TN govt mandates tracking devices for all public service vehicles

CHENNAI: The state government has made it mandatory for all public service vehicles in the State to be fitted with standardised location tracking devices in a move aimed at enhancing passenger safety and vehicle monitoring.

The order, issued by the Home (Transport) Department on August 26, mandates the implementation of Automotive Industry Standard-140 (AIS-140) in all vehicles falling under the public service and transport categories, as defined by the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The initiative is part of a national framework directed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The State government has now laid down a detailed procedure for the registration and activation of these Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs).

To ensure quality and compliance, the government has authorised the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner to oversee the process. Manufacturers wishing to supply and fit these devices must now register their models with the Transport Commissioner.

As per the Government Order, manufacturers must possess a valid AIS-140 type approval certificate from accredited agencies. They must also have a sufficient number of fitment centres across the State.

The Transport Commissioner will invite Expressions of Interest (EoI) from eligible manufacturers. Interested firms must apply within 30 working days, submitting a non-refundable fee of Rs 25,000 per device model and providing complete sample sets for testing.

The samples will be rigorously evaluated for compliance with AIS-140 standards and compatibility with the State’s backend monitoring platform by the Command and Control Centre operator, C-DAC. This evaluation must be completed within 30 days. Only device models that clear this evaluation and are registered will be permitted for use in vehicles registered in the state.

The order includes several provisions to protect consumers. Registered manufacturers must establish a 24x7 support system for vehicle owners with service centres at the zonal level.