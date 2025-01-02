TN govt making all efforts for student community's safety, Chezhiaan slams politicking

TIRUCHY: Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan appealed to political parties on Thursday to desist from demonstrations over the Anna University incident, saying that the government is seriously initiating steps to ensure the safety of students on campuses.

The opposition parties should avoid politicising the issue for the good of the student community, he added.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of completed projects in Thanjavur, the minister said that Governor RN Ravi has been acting against the interests of the state. He has been violating the Constitution. The law recommends certain rights and duties to the Governor, but the State Governor has blatantly violated them. It has led to vacancies in vice-chancellor posts as positions haven't been filled so far because of the behaviour of the Raj Bhavan, he said.

Stating that the entire country has been watching the appointments of vice-chancellors in Tamil Nadu and the activities of the Governor, Chezhiaan said the step initiated by the gubernatorial head in the selection of the fourth member in the VC search committee is just to cripple the activities of the committee. “We will never give room for executing this, and VC appointments would be made as per norms,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the minister appealed to the opposition parties not to politicise the Anna University case. “The State government has been looking at the issue seriously to ensure the safety of students. The safety of the student community will always remain a top priority. The opposition parties should act responsibly and should not politicise the issue for the good of the students,” the minister appealed.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated new buildings worth Rs 4.26 crore in Ammapettai, Papanasam, Thiruvidaimarudur and Thirupananthal unions. District collector B Priyanka Pankajam and others were present during the occasion.