TN Govt likely to provide Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to announce cash gifts of Rs 1,000 each for Pongal harvest festival along with hampers including rice, sugar, and sugarcane.

Though there is no official announcement in this regard, but the informed official sources are hoping for the government order anytime soon from the state government.

Distribution of gift hampers to eligible beneficiaries containing Rs 1,000 cash and sugarcane etc, for the annual Pongal harvest festival may commence in a week.

As usual, the gift hampers along with cash will be distributed through the Fair Price Shops across the state.

Sources with the State Secretariat said Chief Minister M K Stalin will soon announce the Pongal gift and around 2 crore ration card holders will benefit by this scheme. The four-day festival will be celebrated from January 15 to 18.