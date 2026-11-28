Earlier, the application process for the scheme launched during the AIADMK regime was paper-based. Now, with the development of this unique portal, the process has become paperless.

"Under the first phase of the scheme implementation, 5 goats will be distributed to 30,000 women beneficiaries each and a milch cow to 10,000 beneficiaries each across 100 blocks in the State," the Animal Husbandry Department said.

The applications are open to the public, the department officials said. They added that eligible applicants can apply through the unique web portal for the schemes at e-seva centers in their areas. The last date for applying is December 17, according to the department.

After submission of applications through the web portal, the department will verify the documents and conduct a field inspection through geo-tagging. Following the successful completion of the procedure, a departmental committee will evaluate the eligible candidates.