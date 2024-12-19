TN govt launches 'Pongal special sale' at cooperative retail stores

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide quality products at affordable prices to consumers, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched the ‘Pongal special sale’ at cooperative retail stores across the State.

The initiative was inaugurated by State Minister for Cooperation, KR Periyakaruppan, at Kamadhenu Cooperative Supermarket in Teynampet.

Talking to reporters, Periyakaruppan stated that the Cooperation Department has introduced three special packages for the Pongal festival, which falls on January 14, 2025.

The packages, designed to cater to diverse consumer needs, are Sweet Pongal Package priced at Rs 199, Cooperative Special Pongal Package priced at Rs 499, and Mega Pongal Package priced at Rs 999.

Periyakaruppan emphasised that the Cooperation Department aims to provide quality products at low prices to consumers, promoting affordability and accessibility.

He also announced that the sales of Pongal Special Packages are expected to surpass those of Deepavali sales.

In addition to the Pongal special sale, the government will also distribute Pongal gift packs through Fair Price Shops, which will include sugarcane.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the distribution of these gift packs soon," he said.

"To ensure fair procurement of sugarcane, a committee headed by the District Collector will be constituted to decide on procurement from different farmers in each district. This move aims to promote transparency and equity in sugarcane procurement," he added.

The Cooperation Minister also addressed the issue of vacancies in Fair Price Shops, stating that over 2.06 lakh applicants have responded to the recruitment drive for 3,440 vacancies.

He assured that eligible candidates will receive appointment orders soon.

Furthermore, Periyakaruppan revealed plans to set up over 50 fuel stations in consultation with the Central Government, which will be operated by the Cooperation department.

He also extended an invitation to pottery workers to sell their products through Cooperative societies, promoting rural entrepreneurship and artisans.