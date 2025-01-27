TN govt launches free training programme for CNC machine building aspirants

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a 375-hour free training programme for aspiring CNC machine building technicians aged 18 to 35 years, as mentioned on TN Skill portal.

The programme will train participants in CNC machine building techniques, including structure assembly, spindle assembly, mechanical and electrical subassembly, and flowline process, at Devaganapalli Village & Post in Hosur, said a press release.

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology combines mechanical engineering, electronics, and software to create machines and tools that use computer instructions to precisely and efficiently cut materials like metal or wood. CNC machines are used in automotive, aerospace, and woodworking industries.

During the training, participants will gain hands-on experience with instruments such as Vernier calipers, micrometers, dial calipers, spirit levels, slip gauge sets, ball bars, tool probes, spindle vibration checking instruments, squareness stones, and straight edges.

The programme offers placement opportunities with companies, including Bharat Fritz Werner Limited, M2nxt Solutions Private Limited, and more. Participants can expect a starting monthly salary package ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, the release added.

Eligibility criteria include a diploma or BE in Mechanical Tool & Die, Mechatronics or Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Interested candidates can check here for more details and register for the programme: https://candidate.tnskill.tn.gov.in/skillwallet/course/1503