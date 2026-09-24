TN govt launches drive to plant one crore palm seeds

CHENNAI: State government on Thursday launched a State-wide campaign to plant one crore palm seeds, with Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand inaugurating the programme at Theveriyambakkam panchayat in Walajabad panchayat union of Kancheepuram district.
The campaign, launched on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, aims to protect the palmyra, the State tree, strengthen the banks of water bodies and raise groundwater levels.
Green Needa, ExNoRa International Foundation, the National Service Scheme (NSS), NDSO and Agni Steels have joined hands to implement the initiative, with NSS and National Cadet Corps (NCC) students from various colleges, volunteers and members of the public participating in the drive.
The campaign seeks to strengthen waterbody banks, plant palm seeds on vacant government land, prevent coastal soil erosion, raise groundwater levels, increase the production of value-added palmyra products and improve livelihoods through palm-based industries.
The drive will cover 37 districts, excluding the Nilgiris, with one lakh NSS students participating in the planting of one crore palm seeds. Palm seed banks have also been established in 100 colleges to collect seeds and distribute them to suitable locations, including the banks of water bodies.
Coinciding with NSS Day, 150 personnel of the Avadi-based Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with NSS and NCC students, took part in the drive. Volunteers, government officials, local body representatives and members of the public also participated in planting palm seeds.