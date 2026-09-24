TN govt launches drive to plant one crore palm seeds

The campaign, launched on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, aims to protect the palmyra, the State tree, strengthen the banks of water bodies and raise groundwater levels.

Green Needa, ExNoRa International Foundation, the National Service Scheme (NSS), NDSO and Agni Steels have joined hands to implement the initiative, with NSS and National Cadet Corps (NCC) students from various colleges, volunteers and members of the public participating in the drive.

The campaign seeks to strengthen waterbody banks, plant palm seeds on vacant government land, prevent coastal soil erosion, raise groundwater levels, increase the production of value-added palmyra products and improve livelihoods through palm-based industries.