TN govt issues order to establish 13 new municipalities, 25 town panchayats

CHENNAI: The state government has issued orders to establish 13 new municipalities and 25 town panchayats and merge several urban and rural local bodies with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and 15 other corporations in the state.

According to a government release, orders have been issued to merge four municipalities, five town panchayats and 149 panchayats with 16 municipal corporations, including the GCC and corporations of Madurai and Tiruchy, and to merge 147 village panchayats and one town panchayat with Tiruvarur, Tiruvallur and Chidambaram among 41 municipalities.

Another 13 new municipalities, including Kanniyakumari, Harur and Perundurai would be established by merging village panchayats with town panchayats. Also, 25 town panchayats, including Yercaud, Kalayarkoil and Tirumayam would be created by merging village panchayats.

Adayalampattu and Vanagaram village panchayats would be merged with the GCC. Poonamallee, Tiruverkadu and Tirunindravur municipalities and 19 village panchayats would be merged with Avadi Corporation.

With the government provisionally deciding to create new local bodies, orders have been issued and due processes have commenced, the release said.

The decision would enable the state to achieve its goal of providing quality basic amenities to the people by integrating the contiguous areas and coordinating spatial planning for urban development.

Madukkarai municipality and 13 village panchayats would be merged with Coimbatore corporation, while Begapalli, Nallur, Onnalvadi, Kothakondapalli, Chennasandiram and Thorapalli and Perandapalli village panchayats would be merged with Hosur municipal corporation. Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Salem, Tirupur, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, and Sivakasi municipal corporations would also become bigger.

New town panchayats are Kaniyur, Arasur, Perur Chettipalyam, Mukasipidariyur, Viralimalai, Yercaud, Manivilundan, Kalayarkoil, Athipattu, Pattanam, Koothapadi, Rayakottai, Shoolagiri, Tirumayam, Ervadi, Devipattinam, Talaivasal, Pudiyamuputhur, Irungalur, Nathakadaiyur, Kadambathur, Bagalur, Padiyanallur, Kollidam and Thokkavadi.

New municipalities are Polur, Chengam, Kanniyakumari, Sankagiri, Kothagiri, Avinashi, Perundurai, Harur, Sulur, Mohanur, Kavundapadi, Naravarikuppam and Veppampattu.