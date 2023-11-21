TN Govt is drawing strategies to reach out to people with EVs: TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Exuding hope, the State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, T R B Rajaa said on Tuesday that the state government is working on strategies on how to get the unaffordable people to buy Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Delivering the keynote address at the “India EV Conclave 2023” here, Rajaa said, “This conclave will be a beginning to advance automobile and electronics as well. People are reluctant to switch to EVs. In India, Tamil Nadu is the place where the work of EV structures has been started and will be completed soon. We are going to make those who can afford to buy EVs and we are working on strategies on how to get the unaffordable people to buy EVs.”

Lauding the State, Rajaa said that Tamil Nadu is the first choice of companies coming to invest and do business in India.

Inviting all EV companies to the State, Rajaa said, “Steps are being taken to make Tamil Nadu, the intellectual capital of South Asia. Our government is establishing research and development of battery charging for EVs and production of spare parts. The companies producing EVs should come forward to carry out more of their research and development work in Tamil Nadu.”

Further, the vice-chairman of State Planning Commission, J Jeyaranjan said that there is a need to develop technologies and devices that are not affecting the environment as climate change is emerging as a great threat to the earth.

On his part, Dhanendra Nagwanshi, global electrification leader at SABIC USA (a company based in Saudi Arabia) who is making significant investments in India said that India does not face any challenges in the context of materials required for manufacturing the EVs.

SABIC USA is looking to increase its production for circular products to 1 MMT by 2030, Nagwanshi noted.