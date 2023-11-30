TN Govt is all set to implement Star 3.0 software in registration services

CHENNAI: To enable Artificial Intelligence in providing registration services automatically without human intervention, the State Registration department is all set to implement the Star 3.0 software in place of Star 2.0.



"The new software, called Star 3.0, will simplify online registration services with state-of-the-art technology, using AI as much as possible and will provide services automatically without human intervention," said P Moorthy, State Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes department after inaugurating the seminar on Star 3.0 software project here.

"Star 3.0 also enables getting services without visiting registrar offices. To implement the project and to update and simply the current registration department website and to make the software run at high speed and to provide new hardware devices at all levels, the minister had a discussion with the experts from the IT sector here in the seminar," read a statement from the state government.

The minister also discussed the ideas of implementing cloud technology and a mobile application with IT experts, it added.

The 'Star' project of computerisation in the registration department was launched as a pilot project in 2000 by the then chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The computerisation program was first started in 23 registration offices and later, gradually expanded to all the registration offices.

Meanwhile, a new improved web based software called Star 2.0 is currently in use keeping in view the administrative transparency and easy approach to the public.

However, recently, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Registration department to take immediate steps to implement Star 3.0 software in place of Star 2.0, the online portal for document registration.

B Jothi Nirmalasamy, Secretary for Registration and Commercial Taxes department and other officials were present on the occasion.