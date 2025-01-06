TN govt invites public objections on delimitation of local bodies

CHENNAI: Amid the ruckus in various districts over the reshaping of various local bodies' boundaries, the State government has invited the public to submit their objections and suggestions regarding the delimitation of boundaries for corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats.

The move comes in the wake of a series of government orders aimed at expanding and reorganising local administrative bodies to ensure more efficient governance and better public services.

As per the orders, 16 corporations, including Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli, will be expanded to cover a wider area and population.

Similarly, 13 new municipalities will be created, including Kanniyakumari, Aroor, and Perundurai, to provide the growing urban population with better civic amenities.

In addition, the government has also decided to merge four municipalities, five town panchayats, and 149 panchayats with 16 corporations to streamline governance and reduce administrative overlaps.

Furthermore, 25 new town panchayats will be formed, including Yercaud, Kalaiyarkovil, and Thirumayam, to provide more localised governance and services.

The government has also proposed to merge 29 village panchayats with 25 town panchayats to create more viable and sustainable local bodies.

In light of these developments, the State government has invited the public to submit their objections and suggestions within six weeks of the notification's publication date in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.

According to D Karthikeyan, Principal Secretary, Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, "Any person residing within the local area concerned in relation to this notification or any municipal council affected by this notification, may submit objections, if any, in writing to the Principal Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Secretariat, Fort St. George, Chennai-600 009."

The government has assured that all objections received within the stipulated timeframe will be considered in accordance with the Urban Local Bodies Act, and a final decision will be taken after due consideration.

The move is seen as a significant step towards decentralisation and democratisation of governance and is expected to have far-reaching implications for the State's urban and rural populations.