TN govt invites nominations for Kalpana Chawla Award

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday invited nominations for Kalpana Chawla Award for the year 2023.

The applications/recommendations for Kalpana Chawla Award will be received only on the online portal https://awards.tn.gov.in designed for this purpose.



The applications/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words) clearly and it should be ensured that all the necessary details are properly filled. The last date for sending applications/recommendations for the award is June 30.



“The applications received through online mode only will be considered. The applications which are not received within the prescribed time will be rejected. The awardee will be selected by the selection committee constituted by the Government," a release from state government said.



The Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise will be presented by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to a woman who is a native of the state during the Independence Day Celebrations-2023 along with a Demand Draft for Rs 5 lakh, a Medal and a Citation.