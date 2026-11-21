The two tenders, issued on November 20, mark the beginning of the preparatory work for the ambitious road infrastructure projects announced by PWD and Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna in the state Assembly.

Under the first tender, TANSHA will appoint a consultant to prepare the Tamil Nadu Highway Master Plan 2036, which will identify road infrastructure requirements and development priorities for the next 10 years. The plan is aimed at providing a long-term roadmap for improving road connectivity and infrastructure in line with the state's economic growth ambitions.

The second tender seeks a consultant to prepare a techno-economic feasibility study for the proposed industrial expressway corridor connecting Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi. The proposed corridor is expected to connect major industrial clusters, ports, airports and logistics hubs, strengthening industrial growth and export competitiveness.