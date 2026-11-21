CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TANSHA) has invited bids to select consultants for preparing a 10-year highway master plan for the state and conducting a techno-economic feasibility study for a proposed industrial expressway connecting Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi.
The two tenders, issued on November 20, mark the beginning of the preparatory work for the ambitious road infrastructure projects announced by PWD and Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna in the state Assembly.
Under the first tender, TANSHA will appoint a consultant to prepare the Tamil Nadu Highway Master Plan 2036, which will identify road infrastructure requirements and development priorities for the next 10 years. The plan is aimed at providing a long-term roadmap for improving road connectivity and infrastructure in line with the state's economic growth ambitions.
The second tender seeks a consultant to prepare a techno-economic feasibility study for the proposed industrial expressway corridor connecting Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi. The proposed corridor is expected to connect major industrial clusters, ports, airports and logistics hubs, strengthening industrial growth and export competitiveness.
Announcing the projects in the Assembly on August 18, Aadhav Arjuna said the Highway Master Plan 2036 would be prepared to support the state's ambition of becoming a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036 under the 'Vetri Thamizhagam' vision.
He said the master plan would help identify infrastructure requirements, address public inconvenience during the execution of major projects and ensure faster and more transparent implementation.
The industrial expressway project will be developed in phases by connecting Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi, which are major investment destinations and emerging industrial hubs, with national and state highways. The government had earmarked Rs 5 crore for the initial feasibility assessment.
The proposed corridor is expected to reduce travel time and logistics costs while attracting industrial investments, generating employment and promoting regional development.
The minister had also said the government would explore innovative, people-centric land acquisition approaches within the existing legal framework to minimise losses to landowners.