TN govt invites applications for Vaikkom Award 2024; to be presented on Sept 17

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday invited applications for the "Vaikkom Award" 2024 which would be presented by Chief Minister M K Stalin on September 17 to a personality or an organisation who have worked for the welfare of the oppressed and have contributed significantly from other states except Tamil Nadu.

The award carries a cheque for Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a gold coated medal.

A release issued in the name of the state Chief Secretary requested eligible people to send a comprehensive bio-data and application with all relevant particulars and supporting documents may to the Secretary to Government, Public Department, Secretariat, Chennai- 600009 on or before August 31.

The applications received through other sources would also be considered, the government release added.

The awardee would be selected by a selection committee constituted by the state government. Applications for this award can be made from any State other than Tamil Nadu and the applicant may be an individual or a member of an organization.

In case of an applicant belonging to an institution, the institution shall be approved by the concerned State Government.

The applicants should have worked for the welfare of the Depressed Classes belonging to their/other State and they should not have been involved in any criminal activities.

The applicant should also enclose the recommendation of the District Collector of the area in which applicant has worked for the welfare of the Depressed classes, the release added.