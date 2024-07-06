TN govt introduces new add-on polytechnic courses under 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme

CHENNAI: To generate more employment opportunities, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced four new add-on polytechnic courses and has released their syllabus under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme this year.

The proposed courses Building Information Systems, Industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT) and Applications, Printed Circuit Board Design and Industrial Metaverse will be for the final semester diploma students and will benefit more than 70,000 students.

The courses will be conducted in all government, government-aided aided and self-financing polytechnic colleges across the State. Inputs from various industries and State-owned Guidance Tamil Nadu Bureau have been taken into account to redesign and reform the polytechnic curriculum in the State.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) told DT Next that the State-owned Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), which handles the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, has been entrusted to implement the courses in the polytechnic colleges. "These courses are compulsory add-ons for the students, which will be conducted from this semester," he added.

"The scheme (introduction of courses under Naan Mudhalvan scheme) will surely help identify the talent among students and train them accordingly resulting in landing on better career opportunities," he said, stressing the need for the principals of all TN polytechnic colleges to ensure the effective implementation of the programme.

He said the training partners in TNSDC will be visiting the college to impart the courses and ensure the successful completion of the programme for the benefit of the students. "All the students who complete these courses will have the credit scores reflected in their mark sheets," he added.

The DoTE official said before introducing the courses, proper training will be imparted to all faculty concerned.