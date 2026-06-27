TN Govt initiates action against 1,420 doctors for failing to rejoin government service after PG

In a statement, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research said government doctors are allowed to pursue postgraduate courses in government and private medical colleges through the NEET-PG admission process after joining State service. Permission is granted on the condition that they continue in government service until retirement. In certain non-scarce specialities, doctors may leave service after obtaining government approval and paying the prescribed bond amount.

The government said some doctors did not report for duty after completing their postgraduate courses and joined private hospitals without prior permission. These doctors are being monitored and instructed to return to government service.