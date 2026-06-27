TN Govt initiates action against 1,420 doctors for failing to rejoin government service after PG

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has initiated disciplinary action against 1,420 government doctors who did not return to government service after completing their postgraduate medical education, reiterating that doctors permitted to pursue higher studies while in service are required to continue working in government hospitals under the conditions of their appointment.
In a statement, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research said government doctors are allowed to pursue postgraduate courses in government and private medical colleges through the NEET-PG admission process after joining State service. Permission is granted on the condition that they continue in government service until retirement. In certain non-scarce specialities, doctors may leave service after obtaining government approval and paying the prescribed bond amount.
The government said some doctors did not report for duty after completing their postgraduate courses and joined private hospitals without prior permission. These doctors are being monitored and instructed to return to government service.
It said disciplinary proceedings have been initiated under Rule 17(b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. Depending on the outcome of the proceedings, action including removal from service or dismissal from service may be taken. The government is also recovering the bond amount, along with interest, from the doctors concerned and their sureties for violating the service agreement.
According to the government, 1,420 doctors are absent from government service without authorisation. Final disciplinary orders have been issued against 680 doctors, while proceedings are under way against the remaining 740.
The department-wise figures show that 370 cases are under the Directorate of Medical Education, 766 under the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, and 284 under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.
The government said it would continue monitoring compliance with service conditions to ensure continuity of public healthcare services and that doctors complete their mandatory government service after postgraduate education.