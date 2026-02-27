TN govt informs Madras HC of complete removal of invasive species from 14 forest divisions

The submission was made before a Special Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy during a hearing on a matter related to the removal of invasive species from forest areas.

Earlier, the court had questioned the delay in releasing funds for continuous maintenance to prevent regrowth of these species, and directed Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu to appear and explain the steps being taken. Appearing through video conferencing, Additional Chief Secretary Sahu informed the court that approximately 85% of invasive trees across forest areas have been removed so far, and that 14 forest divisions have achieved 100% clearance. “Rs 70 crore has been allocated for removal of invasive species during 2024-2026.

An additional proposal for Rs. 47 crore has been sent to the government, with sanction orders expected within days,” she added. “Revenue of Rs 40 crore has been generated through sale of the removed trees. This amount will not be diverted for other purposes.”