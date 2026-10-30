TN govt inaugurates Rs 42.90-crore Olympic aquatics academy in Ramanathapuram, Rs 20-crore sports complex in Salem

Training facilities for Olympic water sports

The academy will offer training in Olympic water sports disciplines, including sailing, canoeing, surfing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. It will also have facilities for water polo, artistic swimming and rowing.

The infrastructure includes accommodation for 40 athletes, 10 rooms for coaches, a gymnasium, yoga room, physiotherapy centre, boat parking facilities, a boat hangar and an open-air lounge. Classrooms equipped with modern technology will enable coaches to use video analysis to assess and improve athletes' performance.