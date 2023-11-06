TN govt in discussion whether to declare holiday on Nov 13

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is considering whether to announce November 13 as a holiday since Diwali falls on Sunday.

Thousands of government staffs and students in Chennai visit their native place every week on Friday and return on Sunday. As Diwali weekend too may pass like a regular weekend for the holiday-goers, the government is holding discussion on making Monday a holiday.

In the eventuality of Monday getting declared a holiday, another Saturday would be a working day to compensate for this.