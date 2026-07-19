TN Govt implements e-Zero FIR system for cybercrime cases

Under the e-Zero FIR mechanism, cyber financial fraud complaints involving a financial loss of more than Rs 1 lakh reported through the 1930 Helpline are automatically integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) for registration of an e-Zero FIR.

Integration of the 1930 Helpline with CCTNS eliminates duplicate data entry, enables faster case registration and seamless jurisdictional transfer, and supports timely investigation, fraud freezing, digital evidence preservation, and improved fund recovery during the critical Golden Hour, police said.

The e-Zero FIR is electronically transferred to the jurisdictional Cyber Crime Police Station for investigation and later converted into a regular FIR based on their jurisdiction.