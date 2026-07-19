TN Govt implements e-Zero FIR system for cybercrime cases

CHENNAI: The Government of Tamil Nadu has implemented the e-Zero FIR system to facilitate the registration and investigation of cyber financial fraud cases reported through the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930.
Under the e-Zero FIR mechanism, cyber financial fraud complaints involving a financial loss of more than Rs 1 lakh reported through the 1930 Helpline are automatically integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) for registration of an e-Zero FIR.
Integration of the 1930 Helpline with CCTNS eliminates duplicate data entry, enables faster case registration and seamless jurisdictional transfer, and supports timely investigation, fraud freezing, digital evidence preservation, and improved fund recovery during the critical Golden Hour, police said.
The e-Zero FIR is electronically transferred to the jurisdictional Cyber Crime Police Station for investigation and later converted into a regular FIR based on their jurisdiction.
As soon as an e-Zero FIR is registered, the victim will receive an SMS with directions to visit the jurisdictional police station within 3 days for further action, an official release stated. The complainant is required to visit the concerned police station within three days to authenticate the electronically submitted complaint and complete the formal registration process.
The e-Zero FIR system has been implemented under the provisions of Section 173 of the BNSS, which permits information relating to a cognisable offence to be furnished through electronic communication and enables registration of a Zero FIR irrespective of territorial jurisdiction. This ensures that legal action can commence without delay, even before territorial jurisdiction is determined.
Other than the e-Zero FIR mechanism in all types of cybercrime-related complaints, the public is advised to report immediately by calling 1930. Early reporting enables prompt police intervention and substantially improves the likelihood of recovering the lost money.
The implementation of the e-Zero FIR system marks another significant step by the Government of Tamil Nadu towards technology-enabled, citizen- centric policing and strengthening the State's response to cyber financial crimes, the release added.