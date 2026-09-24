TN govt honours families of 312 donors on Organ Donation Awareness Day

Minister for Health and Family Welfare KG Arunraj participated in the programme via videoconference and paid tribute to the donors and their families. Health Secretary Darez Ahamed paid floral tributes to the portraits of the 312 donors and presented mementoes and shawls to their families.

The annual observance was instituted in memory of Hithendran, whose parents, doctors Ashokan and Pushpanjali, donated his organs after he was declared brain dead following the September 23, 2008 road accident. The decision triggered widespread awareness about organ donation, according to the Health department.



Shields were presented to government and private hospitals and coordinators for their contribution to organ retrieval and transplantation. The Chennai police were also honoured for facilitating Green Corridors to enable swift transportation of donated organs to hospitals.