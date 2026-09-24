TN govt honours families of 312 donors on Organ Donation Awareness Day

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday honoured the families of 312 organ donors as part of the state's observance of Organ Donation Awareness Day.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare KG Arunraj participated in the programme via videoconference and paid tribute to the donors and their families. Health Secretary Darez Ahamed paid floral tributes to the portraits of the 312 donors and presented mementoes and shawls to their families.
The annual observance was instituted in memory of Hithendran, whose parents, doctors Ashokan and Pushpanjali, donated his organs after he was declared brain dead following the September 23, 2008 road accident. The decision triggered widespread awareness about organ donation, according to the Health department.
Shields were presented to government and private hospitals and coordinators for their contribution to organ retrieval and transplantation. The Chennai police were also honoured for facilitating Green Corridors to enable swift transportation of donated organs to hospitals.
Tamil Nadu received 14,845 organs and tissues from 2,550 donors between October 2008 and September 2026. During September 2025-August 2026 alone, 1,699 organs and tissues were retrieved from 312 donors.
The state has received the Union government's national award for implementing the organ donation programme for 10 consecutive years. It was also named the best state for organ donation in 2025 and received the award at the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day function in New Delhi on August 3.