TN govt hikes the price of "Arasu Uppu"

CHENNAI: Following the hike in Aavin milk and milk products, the Tamil Nadu government recently increased the price of "Arasu Uppu" (Government salt) across the state.

"Based on the recommendation made by the committee constituted to re-fix the price of Government Salt, the price of Government Salt has been increased by Rs 2 per kg. The price of Crystal Iodised salt has increased from Rs 8 to Rs 10 per kg and the price of Refined Free Flow Iodised Salt has increased from Rs 10 to Rs 12 per kg, " said the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Salt Company.

Subsequently, the Registrar of Co-operative societies, N Subbaiyan has directed all zonal joint registrars to raise the price of Government Salt in all cooperative fair price shops across the state.