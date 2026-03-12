TN govt has zero tolerance for custodial deaths: Home Secretary

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat along with interim police chief DGP G Venkataraman, Chennai police Commissioner A Arun, and ADGP Maheshwar Dayal, he said the police department had been instructed on how to deal with people who visit police stations.



Rejecting allegations regarding custodial deaths, Kumar reiterated that the government follows a transparent approach and ensures fair inquiries whenever such incidents occur.



Seeking to counter the allegation that the DMK regime was soft on crime, the official added that major crime cases have declined since 2021.

According to official data, murder cases fell to 1461 in 2025 from 1,597 in 2021, and rape cases declined to 401 from 422. Overall crime numbers have come down, and the law-and-order situation in the State remains under control, he added.