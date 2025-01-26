TN govt has released Rs 1,165 crore so far to implement 7.5% quota scheme: Minister Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan on Saturday said that the State government has so far released Rs 1,165 crore for the students who have availed 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in engineering, medical, and agriculture colleges.

The minister said, “As part of this scheme, the government will bear all the expenses including college fees, hostel fees, and transportation charges.” The minister added that the Chief Minister MK Stalin had ensured no hurdles came in the way of taking this scheme to the government school students. He further stressed that this scheme is the most successful under the Dravidian model government.

Claiming that as many as 40,168 students have benefited in the last four years by availing 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation, the minister said in total 35,530 students pursuing technical education had benefited from the scheme.

“Likewise, a total of 2,382 students took medicine-related courses under the scheme,” he said.

He told reporters that 1,369 students in Agriculture-related courses and 626 law students have benefited under the novel initiative.