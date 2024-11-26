TN govt has made elaborate arrangements for Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam festival: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Stating that the department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) is expecting around 35 lakh devotees would converge in Tiruvannamalai for the world famous Karthigai Deepam festival, Minister for the department P K Sekarbabu on Tuesday said the government has been making elaborate arrangements for the festival to facilitate the devotees to offer prayers without any difficulties.

“We are anticipating that around 35 lakh devotees will throng the temple town for the Deepam festival. So, we held a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister (Udhayanidhi Stalin) and PWD minister (R Velu) as per the instruction of the CM (M K Stalin) and taken up works to ensure all necessary facilities for the devotees,” said the HR&CE minister

The 10-days annual festival would commence on December 4 with hoisting of the temple flags and culminate on December 13.

Several thousands of devotees from across India and from several European countries would converge in the temple town to witness the Maha Deepam that would appear atop of the Anamalai Hills, which was believed to be the physical form of Lord Siva in the form of a column of fire.

The minister said that the department has made special arrangements to enable Ayyappa devotees to offer prayers, without standing in long queues, in 48 major temples in the state.