TN govt has failed to deal with flood situation, handled it badly: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: After visiting flood-affected areas in Thoothukudi, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government's way of dealing with the flood situation in four districts of Tamil Nadu namely Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari and stated that the government has failed and handled the situation badly.

"The State government should have taken proper precautionary measures. They have handled this situation very badly. The State government has failed to deal with the flood situation. When the people are reeling under the effects of flood, the CM is holding a program with the people," she said.

Heavy rainfall in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu disrupted life. Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari suffered the wrath of climate change with normalcy thrown out of gear. Boats and helicopters were pressed into service, and more than 10,000 people were evacuated as reports came in.

Earlier on last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and inquired about the unprecedented floods in southern districts of the State.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, who continued his inspection at the flood-affected parts in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on Sunday said that the relief and restoration works are on in full swing. He also stated informed that 22 persons in Thoothukudi and 16 persons in Tirunelveli died in the flood.